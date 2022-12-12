Titans Release Veteran Player After Sunday's Loss

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Tennessee Titans helmet rests on equipment trunk during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ola Adeniyi started at linebacker for the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of this season.

Three months later, he is looking for a new team. Tennessee is set to release Adeniyi, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Adeniyi started the opener against the New York Giants and played a key role against Buffalo in Week 2, but only appeared in two more games this season for Tennessee. A neck injury forced him to spend more than a month on IR.

Adeniyi returned to play 28 defensive snaps and make 13 special teams appearances against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 4. He finished with two tackles in the game, but did not play in yesterday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 25-year-old Adeniyi played in 16 games for the Titans last year, recording 21 tackles and the first 2.5 sacks of his career.

From 2018-20, he suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who signed the Texas native as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo four years ago.