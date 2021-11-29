Titans Released A Notable Quarterback On Monday

The Tennessee Titans parted ways with a former second-round quarterback on Monday afternoon.

DeShone Kizer, a Notre Dame product, was waived from the Titans’ practice squad earlier this afternoon, according to Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. He had just re-signed with Tennessee last Friday, but lasted less than four days in his second stint with the organization this year.

Kizer began the 2021 preseason as the third-stringer for the Titans, but was waived in early August when the team brought aboard veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. He’d been without a team since until this past weekend.

Now, the 25-year-old will be left without a home in the NFL once again with time winding down on the 2021 season.

The @Titans have waived quarterback DeShone Kizer from the team’s practice squad. READ https://t.co/eRRzlaX8Zo pic.twitter.com/gFGqjCqnxf — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 29, 2021

Kizer hasn’t been able to stick much of anywhere for the last three NFL seasons. He’s rotated time between the Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders, but last appeared in a game in 2018 with the Green Bay Packers.

All of those stints came after a horrid rookie year in 2017 with the Cleveland Browns. Kizer completed 53.6 percent of his passes and threw a league-leading 22 interceptions in 15 starts. The Browns went 1-15 and quickly moved on from their second-round draft pick.

While Kizer is left to search for another option, the Titans will continue to search for answers heading into their Week 13 bye. Tennessee has dropped both of its last two games and fallen out of the lead in the AFC with just a few weeks to go in the regular season.

The Titans will hope to use the next couple of days off to figure out a remedy before returning to action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 12.