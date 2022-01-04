The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

A Tennessee Titans helmet sitting on the field.CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 22: A player rests on a Tennessee Titans helmet before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans.

The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.

Tate joined the Titans’ practice squad in late November. He didn’t play a single snap during his tenure with the team.

It’s unfortunate that Tate was unable to make an impact in Tennessee. Last offseason, he expressed his desire to play for the Titans.

“I would love to go back home to Tennessee,” Tate said.

Tate has been an exceptional player over the course of his NFL career. At this moment, he has 695 career receptions for 8,278 yards and 46 touchdowns.

If he can’t find a new home in the offseason, however, Tate may have to officially retire.

Releasing Tate shouldn’t really affect the Titans’ receiving corps. With A.J. Brown, Julio Jones and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine finally healthy, the passing game should be ready to make some noise in the playoffs.

