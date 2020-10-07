Titans Reportedly Broke Protocols Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Tennessee Titans haven’t played football in over a week due to a major COVID-19 outbreak in their locker room. While the league’s investigation into this matter is still ongoing, it appears the Titans broke protocol.

According to Paul Kuharsky, a group of players on the Titans worked out at Montgomery Bell Academy last Wednesday. This workout took place despite the NFL’s request for players to withhold from large gatherings until the team could reopen its facility.

Kuharsky said the Titans were told that in-person meetings were not allowed outside of team headquarters. Clearly the team didn’t listen since several player worked out together.

Tennessee had eight COVID-19 cases following its showdown with Minnesota. It needs to go consecutive days with negative tests to reopen its facility, but that has yet to happen.

Earlier today, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said the Titans had two additional positive tests. That has officially put the team’s upcoming game with the Bills in jeopardy.

As of now, the Titans have 10 players and nine staff members sidelined because of the virus. It’s by far the biggest outbreak the NFL has seen thus far.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams that it could have to forfeit games if they break COVID-19 protocols.

It’ll be very interesting to see how he handles this situation in Tennessee now that we know the team held a workout outside of its facility.