Titans Reportedly Have Big Plans For Derrick Henry Saturday

Derrick Henry is expected to make his highly-anticipated return to the Tennessee Titans for this weekend’s AFC Divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. For the first-time since Week 8, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year will take the field on Saturday.

Henry has battled back from a fractured foot that he suffered in the team’s 34-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in late October. A return this season seemed highly improbable, but the 28-year-old running back powered through his recovery to give himself a chance to play this weekend.

Although Henry is expected to take the field when kickoff rolls around on Saturday afternoon, it remains unclear exactly how much the Titans will use him. Fresh off an injury, Tennessee may be hesitant to work him back up to full-speed too quickly.

However, a latest report suggests Henry won’t have many limitations, if any, on his workload this weekend.

NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell reported on the latest Ross Tucker Podcast that the Titans are planning on give their star running back 20 or more carries during Saturday’s game.

“I spoke to someone in Nashville. Derrick Henry is going to get 20+ carries on Saturday,” Cosell said, per Ross Tucker.

If Henry is fully healthy, giving him the ball as much as possible is a wise decision. Prior to his injury, the two-time Pro Bowler was on pace for another historic season.

Henry racked up 937 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground in just eight games during the regular season. He finished as one of the top-10 ballcarriers in both categories, despite playing less than half the year.

Against the Bengals on Saturday, Henry will have a chance for a huge game. If he’s able to produce anywhere near his usual output, the Titans should be in good shape to advance to the AFC Conference Championship.