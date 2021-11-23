Titans Reportedly Make Decision On RB Adrian Peterson

The Tennessee Titans made a pretty surprising decision on veteran running back Adrian Peterson this afternoon.

The Titans signed Peterson several weeks ago to try and fill the void left behind by superstar Derrick Henry. The Titans’ bulldozer of a running back underwent foot surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. Peterson, meanwhile, has received plenty of reps in his place.

However, the Titans released Peterson on Tuesday afternoon. It was one of 13 roster moves Tennessee made this week.

“Running back Adrian Peterson has been waived from the active roster,” the Titans announced.

“A seven-time Pro Bowler, Peterson played in three games for the Titans after being signed earlier this month. He rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown in 27 carries in those three contests.” The #Titans waived RB Adrian Peterson. Possible he returns. For now, Dontrell Hilliard is up to the active roster after picking up 82 yards from scrimmage on Sunday. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 23, 2021

As mentioned by NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Titans liked what they saw from Dontrell Hilliard last Sunday. He picked up 82 yards from scrimmage, albeit in a 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans.

Adrian Peterson, meanwhile, wound up playing a small role for the Titans. He carried the rock 27 times for 82 yards and one touchdown in three games. On Sunday, Peterson ran the ball nine times for 40 yards.

Tennessee will now turn to Dontrell Hilliard and D’Onta Foreman to carry the workload. There is optimism Derrick Henry could return for the Titans, perhaps in the postseason, but that has yet to be confirmed.

The Titans will try and get back in the win column this Sunday against the New England Patriots.