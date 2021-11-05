Titans Reportedly Make Decision On Veteran RB Adrian Peterson

Fantasy football owners be on alert: Future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson is going to be back on the field this coming week.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Tennessee Titans are signing Peterson to their active roster today. Despite being signed to the practice squad earlier this week, this is not one of the usual week-to-week elevations.

Per the report, it’s a permanent move to bring Peterson to the active roster. Peterson reportedly impressed the Titans very quickly and should be ready to play.

That certainly bodes well for Peterson to get his first carries of the 2021 season this week against the Los Angeles Rams. If he plays, it’ll be his first appearance on an NFL field since Week 17 for the Detroit Lions against the Minnesota Vikings.

The #Titans are signing RB Adrian Peterson to the active roster today, source says. This is not a weekly practice-squad elevation. This is a permanent move to the active roster. He’s impressed them that quickly that it’s go time already. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 5, 2021

Between 2007 and 2015, Adrian Peterson was arguably the most dominant running back in the NFL. In 10 seasons with the Vikings he had over 11,000 rushing yards and 82 touchdowns, making seven Pro Bowls and winning the NFL MVP award in 2012.

But injuries began to mount as Peterson entered his 30s. However, he’s enjoyed a recent resurgence with Washington and Detroit, missing just one game between 2018 and 2020.

Now, after missing the first half of the season, Peterson will get a chance to continue chasing NFL history with the Titans.

He’s less than 500 yards away from passing the great Barry Sanders for No. 5 on the all-time rushing list.

Will Adrian Peterson add to his all-time rushing total this weekend?