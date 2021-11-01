Titans Reportedly Set To Work Out Legendary Running Back

The Tennessee Titans are bracing for life without all-world running back Derrick Henry, who reportedly suffered a season-ending injury against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. So to fill the void, the Titans appear to be eyeing another all-world running back.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Titans are expected to give seven-time Pro Bowler Adrian Peterson a workout this week. Peterson has played at least one game a year since his 2007 rookie season. But he didn’t have a team to start this season.

Last year Peterson played all 16 games – starting 10 – for the Detroit Lions. While not his most productive season on a per game basis, he still finished the year with 604 rushing yards, seven touchdowns and 101 receiving yards.

At his best, Adrian Peterson was one of the most dominant running backs the NFL had seen since Barry Sanders. Between 2007 and 2015, Peterson had over 11,000 rushing yards, 97 touchdowns and won three rushing titles.

In 2012, Peterson rushed for 2,097 yards – the second-highest total in NFL history.

The #Titans are expected to work out veteran RB Adrian Peterson this week, sources say, in the wake of the Derrick Henry foot injury. Tennessee could replace the MVP candidate with one of the greatest running backs of all time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

But Adrian Peterson is also 36 years old – well past the age where all but a very, very select few running backs are still productive. Even if he does get a contract, it’s hard to imagine

With just under 500 rushing yards, Peterson could pass Barry Sanders for the fourth-most in NFL history. Five rushing touchdowns would see him tie Marcus Allen for third-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history.

There’s plenty of reasons for Peterson to keep playing. The only real question is whether he still has the skills to pay the bills.

