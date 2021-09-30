The Titans Have Reportedly Signed A New Punter

The Tennessee Titans placed starting punter Brett Kern on their injury report on Wednesday, as a limited participant with a groin injury. It’s unclear at this point if the 35-year-old will be healthy enough to suit up this weekend against the New York Jets, so the organization decided to go out and find some security at the position.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Titans are signing veteran punter Johnny Townsend to their active roster on Thursday. The fourth-year player out of Florida last spent time on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, but was released on Sept. 21.

Townsend came into the league with the Raiders, as a fifth-round pick in 2018. He punted in all 16 games during his rookie season, but didn’t do enough to keep the starting job for the following year.

After leaving the Raiders, Townsend made brief stops on the practice squads of the New York Giants, the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. He punted twice in one game for the Ravens in 2020 after Baltimore starter Sam Koch was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Over the course of his three-year NFL career, Townsend has punted 72 times for an average of 43.3 yards per punt.

#Titans are signing P Johnny Townsend to their active roster, source says. The #Raiders' fifth-round pick in 2018 punted in one game for the #Ravens last season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 30, 2021

It remains unknown if the Titans will call upon Townsend to take the field this weekend, but clearly wanted to have insurance at punter if Kern was unable to play with his groin injury. Tennessee will give another update as to the status of its usual starter at the position on Thursday.

No matter who lines up at punter, the Titans will take on the New York Jets this Sunday at MetLife Stadium.