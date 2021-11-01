Titans Reportedly Signing Legendary NFL Running Back

It will be impossible for the Tennessee Titans to replace Derrick Henry, but they are turning to Adrian Peterson to try and soften the blow of losing the All-Pro running back.

Tennessee will be signing the 36-year-old Peterson to its practice squad and then promoting him to the roster, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Peterson has not played this season but did appear in all 16 games for the Detroit Lions in 2020.

The seven-time Pro Bowler worked out for the Titans today, the same day Tennessee announced that Henry will have foot surgery tomorrow, with no timetable for a possible return.

Source: The #Titans are signing FA RB Adrian Peterson, putting him on the practice squad then elevating him to the roster. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

Henry broke his foot in yesterday’s overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. He’s currently leading the NFL in all three major rushing categories with 219 carries for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Peterson, who has rushed for 14,820 yards and 90 touchdowns in his career, carried 156 times for 604 yards and seven scores for the Lions in 2020. He’ll likely split time with Jeremy McNichols in Tennessee’s backfield moving forward.