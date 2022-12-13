Titans Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Today

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 07: A general view of the opening kickoff between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans during their game at LP Field on September 7, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly adding a quarterback to their practice squad.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tennessee is signing Kevin Hogan. The 30-year-old signal caller previously spent time with the team last year.

Hogan appeared in one game for the Titans in 2021 but did not throw a pass.

A fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, Hogan appeared in eight games and made one start for the Cleveland Browns in 2016-17.



He completed 60-of-101 passes for four touchdowns and seven interceptions with Cleveland. From 2018-20, he spent time with Washington, Denver and Cincinnati but did not play in a regular season contest.

After his stint with the Titans in 2021, Hogan signed with the Houston Texans last offseason but was released on August 1.

With Tennessee this year, he'll serve as the No. 3 quarterback behind Ryan Tannehill and rookie backup Malik Willis.