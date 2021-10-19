Titans Share Tuesday Update On Julio Jones’ Status

Julio Jones suffered yet another injury setback during the Titans-Bills game on Monday night.

After missing two straight games because of a hamstring injury, Jones got back in action on Monday. His return was short-lived.

Jones caught three passes for 59 yards before leaving the game because of the same hamstring injury which kept him out of two games this season. There is optimism he won’t miss as much time as he did before, though.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said they’re going to deal with Jones’ injury on a “day by day” basis.

“We’re just going to take it day by day,” Vrabel said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennesseean.

It’s been a slow start to the season for wideout Julio Jones. But it’s obvious he’s still a difference maker, when healthy that is.

In four games this season, Jones has caught 15 passes for 263 yards. His most impactful game came in Week 2 when he had six catches for 128 yards. Jones has yet to score, but it’s only a matter of time before he finds the end-zone.

The Titans, meanwhile, proved their one of the AFC’s top contenders by beating the Bills 34-31 on Monday night. Derrick Henry was a man on a mission. He carried the rock 20 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

If Jones can get healthy and stay healthy, the Titans will be one of the toughest outs in the NFL. That’s no guarantee at his age, though.