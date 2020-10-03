Titans Standout Reportedly Added To The COVID-19 List

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the Tennessee Titans received three more positive COVID-19 tests.

According to Schefter, one more player and two staff members tested positive for the virus. That put the total at eight players and eight staff members.

Unfortunately, the latest player to appear to have tested positive it a key member of the team’s defense. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said the Titans placed defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons on the COVID-19 reserve list.

A player being placed on the list doesn’t mean they’ve tested positive for the virus, but it’s a likely outcome. Players are placed on the list if they’re either positive or come into contact with someone who tested positive.

The #Titans standout DL Jeffery Simmons was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2020

Earlier this week, Tennessee placed outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, cornerback Kristian Fulton, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and tight end Tommy Hudson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team then added wide receiver Adam Humphries to the list on Friday. At the time, Humphries was the biggest name to be placed on the Titans’ growing list. Now that designation belongs to Simmons, who has been a stalwart on the team’s defensive line this season.

The NFL announced Sunday’s scheduled game between the Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to Week 7. Unfortunately, the team’s Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills could also be in jeopardy following the latest positive tests.