Titans Star Has A Message For Everyone Criticizing His Team

Kevin Byard, Logan Ryan and Titans celebrate a play against the Patriots.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Logan Ryan #26 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

For the past two weeks, the Tennessee Titans have been the talk of the NFL due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their locker room.

Tennessee had its Week 4 matchup with Pittsburgh postponed to a later date because it didn’t have the virus under control. Its upcoming showdown with Buffalo was in doubt a couple of days ago, but thankfully the team has gone two-straight days without a new case.

Since the Titans are just about ready to return to action for the first time in two weeks, All-Pro safety Kevin Byard has a message for everyone that criticized his team.

“I’ve been sitting in the house watching stuff being said about us,” Byard told ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “We’re in a pandemic. To see a lot of the comments I’ve seen around the league. I’ve taken note of it. I know other guys have seen it too. At the end of the day, we’re 3-0.”

Some of the comments directed toward the Titans were a bit unwarranted.

That being said, Byard’s remarks will seem tone-deaf if the NFL punishes Tennessee for potentially breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier this week, Paul Kuharsky reported that a group of players on the Titans worked out at Montgomery Bell Academy. This was after the league reportedly told them to cancel all in-person meetings.

One thing is for sure, the Titans will remain the topic of conversation in the NFL until this mess is sorted out.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.