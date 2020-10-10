Titans Star Has A Message For Everyone Criticizing His Team

For the past two weeks, the Tennessee Titans have been the talk of the NFL due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their locker room.

Tennessee had its Week 4 matchup with Pittsburgh postponed to a later date because it didn’t have the virus under control. Its upcoming showdown with Buffalo was in doubt a couple of days ago, but thankfully the team has gone two-straight days without a new case.

Since the Titans are just about ready to return to action for the first time in two weeks, All-Pro safety Kevin Byard has a message for everyone that criticized his team.

“I’ve been sitting in the house watching stuff being said about us,” Byard told ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “We’re in a pandemic. To see a lot of the comments I’ve seen around the league. I’ve taken note of it. I know other guys have seen it too. At the end of the day, we’re 3-0.”

Some of the comments directed toward the Titans were a bit unwarranted.

That being said, Byard’s remarks will seem tone-deaf if the NFL punishes Tennessee for potentially breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier this week, Paul Kuharsky reported that a group of players on the Titans worked out at Montgomery Bell Academy. This was after the league reportedly told them to cancel all in-person meetings.

One thing is for sure, the Titans will remain the topic of conversation in the NFL until this mess is sorted out.