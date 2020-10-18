Titans Star Has Brutally Honest Comment On His Team’s Start

Few NFL teams, if any, have been more impressive to start the 2020 regular season than the Tennessee Titans.

The AFC South favorites are 4-0 to start the year. Tennessee has defeated the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills to open the season undefeated. The Titans’ most-recent win was their most-impressive one yet, as they blew out the Bills, 42-16, in a rare Tuesday night NFL game.

Tennessee’s players are far from satisfied, though.

Titans All-Pro safety Kevin Byard summed up his thoughts on his team’s 4-0 start to the season. Basically, he doesn’t think his team has accomplished anything just yet.

“At the end of the day, we haven’t done s–t. Let’s just keep it real,” the All-Pro safety said of his team’s 4-0 start on Sunday morning.

Of course, winning in the postseason is the ultimate goal for NFL teams, but the Titans should still be proud of a 4-0 start. After all, it’s much better than being 3-1, 2-2, 1-3 or 0-4.

Tennessee will look to improve to 5-0 on the regular season on Sunday afternoon.

The Titans are scheduled to take on the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. E.T. The game between the two AFC South rivals will be televised on local CBS stations.