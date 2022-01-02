The Spun

Titans TE MyCole Pruitt Suffered Gruesome Ankle Injury

Tennessee Titans helmet sits on the field.NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 16: A helmet rests on the ground at the Tennessee Titans rookie camp on May 16, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans are beating the Miami Dolphins this afternoon, but suffered a pretty brutal personnel loss moments ago.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt was carted off the field with what appeared to be a gruesome leg injury. The injury occurred when Pruitt was blocking on a running play midway through the second quarter.

If you want to see the video, you can find it here, but we must warn you. It is pretty graphic and gross.

It’s impossible to diagnose Pruitt from afar, but it looks like the seventh-year vet suffered a fracture and/or dislocation of his ankle. We’ll find out for sure soon.

Whatever the injury is, it looks like a season-ender for Pruitt, who was having the most statistically productive year of his career in 2021. Entering today, he had recorded 14 receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns, all career-highs.

We’re sending our best wishes to Pruitt for a speedy recovery.

