Titans TE MyCole Pruitt Suffered Gruesome Ankle Injury

The Tennessee Titans are beating the Miami Dolphins this afternoon, but suffered a pretty brutal personnel loss moments ago.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt was carted off the field with what appeared to be a gruesome leg injury. The injury occurred when Pruitt was blocking on a running play midway through the second quarter.

If you want to see the video, you can find it here, but we must warn you. It is pretty graphic and gross.

Tough scene in Nashville. MyCole Pruitt is on the ground. Cart is out. Titans staff all around him. The entire stadium is standing up. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 2, 2022

It’s impossible to diagnose Pruitt from afar, but it looks like the seventh-year vet suffered a fracture and/or dislocation of his ankle. We’ll find out for sure soon.

Whatever the injury is, it looks like a season-ender for Pruitt, who was having the most statistically productive year of his career in 2021. Entering today, he had recorded 14 receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns, all career-highs.

We’re sending our best wishes to Pruitt for a speedy recovery.