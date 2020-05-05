Titans Veteran CB Logan Ryan Announces Decision On Future

One of the top remaining free agents in the NFL announced major news on Tuesday afternoon. It turns out that standout cornerback Logan Ryan will not be returning to the Tennessee Titans for the 2020 season.

Ryan was exceptional this past year for the Titans, totaling 113 tackles, 4.5 sacks and four interceptions. He had a crucial pick-six in the team’s win over the New England Patriots in the postseason.

Though he didn’t reveal where he’ll be playing football next season, Ryan shared a sweet farewell to his coaches, fans and teammates from Tennessee on Instagram.

“My chapter in Tennessee has come to a close. To the Titans fans: Thank you for all the love. The energy and support this past season is what led to an epic run. To my Titans Teammates: I love all y’all. Being a leader and earning y’all respect is what meant most to me. Win or lose we stuck together and backed down from no one.”

Here’s the entire announcement from Ryan, via his Instagram account:

Any team in need of secondary help should be interested in signing Ryan.

What makes Ryan such a versatile asset at cornerback is that he could play on the outside, in the slot and also occasionally blitz off the edge.

Ryan is just 29 years old and should provide championship pedigree for whichever team he chooses to sign with this offseason.