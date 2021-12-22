Titans Will Be Without 2 Starting Offensive Linemen vs. 49ers

Ryan Tannehill might be under pressure early and often when the Tennessee Titans face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. Moments ago, the Titans officially ruled out key members of their offensive line due to injuries.

Offensive guard Rodger Saffold III and offensive tackle Taylor Lewan have been ruled out. That means Tennessee will take on San Francisco with the left side of its offensive line missing.

Saffold missed Wednesday’s practice for the Titans due to a shoulder injury and illness. Lewan, meanwhile, missed every practice this week because of a back injury.

With Saffold and Lewan both out, the Titans will need Aaron Brewer and Kendall Lamm to step up on Thursday night.

It’s not all bad news for the Titans’ offense. Despite leaving this past Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, wide receiver Julio Jones didn’t have a game designation on the final injury report.

As for A.J. Brown, it’s unclear when the star wideout will make his official return to the gridiron.

The Titans are in need of a win this Thursday, especially since the Colts are making a late run in the division standings.

Kickoff for the 49ers-Titans game is at 8:20 p.m. ET. NFL Network will broadcast this game.