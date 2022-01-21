Titans Will Reportedly Make Decision On Derrick Henry Today

Titans fans are going to find out very shortly if Derrick Henry will play this weekend against the Bengals.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he looks poised to be activated off of injured reserve after missing the last two and a half months due to injury.

“That is expected to happen today,” Rapoport said on Good Morning Football. “He got through the week of practice with no setbacks at all. It is all but officially official and expect that announcement today, which will be a major boost for the Titans heading into the playoffs.”

From @GMFB: #Titans RB Derrick Henry should be activated off IR today. pic.twitter.com/E0uxda9kGf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022

Henry hasn’t played since Oct. 31 and looks to be the last piece of the puzzle for the Titans to go on a deep run.

He finished the regular season with 937 yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 carries in only eight games. Before the injury, he had 100+ yards on the ground in five of eight games and was on pace to have another 2,000+ yard season.

The Titans are looking to get to their first AFC Championship Game since 2019 when they went down against the Chiefs. They’ve never hosted that game in franchise history but will have a chance to with a win on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.