Titans WR AJ Brown Announces He Had Knee Surgery Today

AJ Brown had another stellar season for the Tennessee Titans, and apparently did so on two injured knees.

Brown surprised his Instagram followers on Tuesday with an unexpected live session from a hospital bed. During the live session, the Titans wideout said he underwent surgery on both his knees. He also said he was supposed to be “done for the year in Week 2,” but toughed it out for the entire season instead.

“They told me I was done for the year in week 2,” Brown said on Tuesday via Instagram. “I played all year. I made the Pro Bowl.”

Take a look.

So AJ Brown is currently live on Instagram from the hospital, looks to be post-op. He says he had surgery on both his knees. “They told me I was done for the year in week 2. I played all year. I made the Pro Bowl.” #Titans pic.twitter.com/g6i44AO7ZJ — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) January 19, 2021

Don’t worry, Titans fans. It doesn’t look like Brown will miss too much time. The Tennessee receiver will only be “sidelined for a few weeks,” per NFL insider Mike Garafalo.

A.J. Brown had a cleanup in both knees. He’ll be sidelined for a few weeks but nothing that should affect him for 2021. #Titans stud receiver battled through. https://t.co/FywqyGhN1u — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 19, 2021

AJ Brown emerged as an essential piece of the Titans’ 11-5 regular-season run and AFC South title. The second-year player out of Ole Miss caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, including a six-catch, 83-yard and one-touchdown performance against the Ravens in the wild card round.

Brown was the Titans’ lone offensive bright spot in their playoff exit at the hands of Baltimore several weeks ago. The Ravens held Derrick Henry to just 40 yards on 18 carries and Ryan Tannehill to just 165 yards through the air and one touchdown.

Despite an early exit from the postseason, there’s plenty of reason for the Titans to be optimistic about the 2021 season.

Brown will reportedly return to action soon after undergoing surgery on Tuesday.