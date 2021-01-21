The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Titans WR AJ Brown Apologizes For Social Media Move

Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown against Baltimore.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Wide receiver A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans huddles with his team prior to their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown took to social media on Wednesday night to apologize for going live on his account in the hospital.

Brown revealed on Tuesday that he played through multiple injuries over the course of the 2020 season.

The star wide receiver went live on his Instagram account and had a back-and-forth with his nurse. Brown said that he should have been “done for the year in like Week 2.” The Titans wide receiver added that he wants to be a member of the Tennessee franchise for life.

Brown joked that Mike Vrabel will probably cuss him out for going live on Instagram.

Brown’s surgery was reportedly successful and he took to Twitter on Wednesday night to apologize for his earlier activity.

“Hi everyone , I’m doing fine post surgery. I’m really embarrassed that I did that. Even though it was funny to many , I didn’t find it funny . I’m sorry I embarrassed the Titans organization because that is not who I am at all. It’s really the nurse fault btw,” Brown said.

Brown had 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2020 season.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.