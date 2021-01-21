Titans WR AJ Brown Apologizes For Social Media Move

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown took to social media on Wednesday night to apologize for going live on his account in the hospital.

Brown revealed on Tuesday that he played through multiple injuries over the course of the 2020 season.

The star wide receiver went live on his Instagram account and had a back-and-forth with his nurse. Brown said that he should have been “done for the year in like Week 2.” The Titans wide receiver added that he wants to be a member of the Tennessee franchise for life.

Brown joked that Mike Vrabel will probably cuss him out for going live on Instagram.

AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) went on Instagram live earlier and said he had surgery on both knees. As well as he was told he was “done for the year in like Week 2.” He mentioned he wants to be a Titan for life and how Mike Vrabel will probably cuss him out for this. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ewMjGgQ6SU — 2nd & Victory (@2ndandVictory) January 19, 2021

Brown’s surgery was reportedly successful and he took to Twitter on Wednesday night to apologize for his earlier activity.

“Hi everyone , I’m doing fine post surgery. I’m really embarrassed that I did that. Even though it was funny to many , I didn’t find it funny . I’m sorry I embarrassed the Titans organization because that is not who I am at all. It’s really the nurse fault btw,” Brown said.

Hi everyone , I’m doing fine post surgery. I’m really embarrassed that I did that. Even though it was funny to many , I didn’t find it funny . I’m sorry I embarrassed the Titans organization because that is not who I am at all. It’s really the nurse fault btw. — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) January 21, 2021

Brown had 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2020 season.