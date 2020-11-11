Former College Football Star, Brother Of NFL WR, Dies At 27

Former Central Michigan wide receiver Titus Davis, the brother of Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis, has passed away after a bout with cancer.

Titus Davis was only 27 years old. The all-time leading receiver in CMU history, he was diagnosed with Renal Medullary Carcinoma, a rare and aggressive kidney cancer, earlier this year.

During his time at CMU, Davis racked up 3,700 receiving yards, the most in program history, and 37 touchdowns. He became the first player in FBS history with eight or more receiving touchdowns in four different seasons.

After leaving the Chippewas, Davis spent time on the NFL practice squads of the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and San Diego Chargers.

In his final collegiate game, Davis capped off his career in style, scoring the game-winning touchdown on Central Michigan’s ridiculous “Hail Mary” lateral play in the 2014 Bahamas Bowl.

It goes without saying that this is an absolutely tragic loss. Titus Davis was so young and leaves behind two young children.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, as well as the CMU program, during this difficult time.