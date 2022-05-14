Rookie WR Reportedly Didn't Make It Through His First Practice

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 07: A general view of the opening kickoff between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans during their game at LP Field on September 7, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It didn't take long for Treylon Burks to have his first "welcome to the NFL" moment.

Burks, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 18th overall pick in this year's draft, reportedly looked "gassed" and had to leave the field early during his first day of rookie minicamp.

The weather at Saint Thomas Sports Park wasn't exactly ideal for Burks. It was 86 degrees for most of Friday's practice.

After heading inside early, Burks tried to make a return to the field. However, he had to leave the field for a second time.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel addressed Burks' struggles during his media session on Friday.

“I think it’s hard to think that they can recreate, with a trainer, how we do things, and we see that with guys that have come back and started with our offseason program and guys that have joined a few weeks in. It’s just different,” Vrabel said. “I know that they’re working, and they think they are trying to get in shape, but that’s just not the case. That’s something we have to focus on and try to make sure we’re getting some work in, but with all of them, we’re trying to be as smart as we possibly can.”

Burks was an exceptional player at Arkansas. In his final season, he had 66 receptions for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Titans are hopeful Burks will be able to eventually replace the production that A.J. Brown gave them. But first, they'll need to make sure his conditioning improves.