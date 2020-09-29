The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

2 Alternate Dates Reportedly In Play For Steelers-Titans

Ryan Tannehill throws a pass in the win over the Ravens.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans passes during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Two days after the Titans defeated the Vikings, it was announced that Mike Vrabel’s squad had eight members test positive for COVID-19. It’s troubling news that could force the NFL to rearrange its schedule for Week 4.

Since the Titans have multiple positive cases on their team, they’ll have to suspend in-person activities until at least this Saturday.

Tennessee is currently set to face Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon. There are some contingency plans in place though just in case the game cannot be played on that date.

According to ESPN insider Dianna Russini, the NFL believes Monday and Tuesday are in play as potential dates for the Steelers-Titans game.

Russini also said the Texans-Vikings game could be played on Monday if needed. Minnesota hosted Tennessee this past weekend, but for now there haven’t been any positive cases inside its clubhouse.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo today to all 32 teams regarding this development, saying “This is not unexpected, as Dr. Sills and others have emphasized, there will be players and staff who will test positive during the season.”

The next few days will prove just how effective the NFL’s protocols are when it comes to minimizing the spread of COVID-19. If the league’s contact tracing rules work, it would give teams a ton of confidence moving forward.

All that being said, we’ll have to wait to see what the next few batches of test results look like for the Titans and Vikings.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.