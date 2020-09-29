2 Alternate Dates Reportedly In Play For Steelers-Titans

Two days after the Titans defeated the Vikings, it was announced that Mike Vrabel’s squad had eight members test positive for COVID-19. It’s troubling news that could force the NFL to rearrange its schedule for Week 4.

Since the Titans have multiple positive cases on their team, they’ll have to suspend in-person activities until at least this Saturday.

Tennessee is currently set to face Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon. There are some contingency plans in place though just in case the game cannot be played on that date.

According to ESPN insider Dianna Russini, the NFL believes Monday and Tuesday are in play as potential dates for the Steelers-Titans game.

Russini also said the Texans-Vikings game could be played on Monday if needed. Minnesota hosted Tennessee this past weekend, but for now there haven’t been any positive cases inside its clubhouse.

While there is a contingency plan in place for the Steelers at the Titans as @AdamSchefter reported, I'm told both Monday AND Tuesday are in play as options. There is also a contingency plan in place for Minnesota at Houston that includes playing Monday if needed. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 29, 2020

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo today to all 32 teams regarding this development, saying “This is not unexpected, as Dr. Sills and others have emphasized, there will be players and staff who will test positive during the season.”

The next few days will prove just how effective the NFL’s protocols are when it comes to minimizing the spread of COVID-19. If the league’s contact tracing rules work, it would give teams a ton of confidence moving forward.

All that being said, we’ll have to wait to see what the next few batches of test results look like for the Titans and Vikings.