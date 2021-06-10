Urban Meyer Reacts To The Titans Getting Julio Jones

As if Urban Meyer’s first season as an NFL head coach wasn’t going to have enough challenges, now he has to face Julio Jones twice.

Jones was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. His presence should increase the Titans’ odds of repeating as AFC South champions.

Meyer has dealt with Jones before, and the new Jacksonville head coach reacted to the news this week.

“I know Julio back from the days coaching against him when he was at Alabama,” Meyer said, via Jaguars Wire. “I saw that and I’m not jacked to see him in our division.”

While we don’t doubt that facing a player of Jones’ caliber gets Meyer’s competitive juices flowing, the former Florida and Ohio State head coach knows how much of a challenge Julio presents. That’s why he recognized the need for his team to be strong at the cornerback position.

“But yeah, that’s always been, you look at our history and that’s somewhere that if you go to games without some legit corners, you’re in trouble,” Meyer said. “And depth, because those are the positions that get banged up a little bit. So, Tyson [Campbell] and then also the free agency with Shaq [Griffin], you know CJ [Henderson] has got to get healthy and so, we’ve got a little bit more depth there than, certainly, we had a year ago.”

Campbell and Henderson are currently on the mend from injuries, but both are expected to be fine for this season. Along with Griffin, Tre Herndon and Sidney Jones, they should form a relatively deep cornerback group in Jacksonville this season.

They might need all of those guys in their two meetings against the Titans, who could have one of the top wide receiver duos in the league in Julio Jones and A.J. Brown.

[ 247 Sports ]