Veteran NFL CB Says His $250,000 Car Was Stolen From Airport

Janoris Jenkins on the field for the New York Giants.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 01: Janoris Jenkins #20 of the New York Giants in action against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.Green Bay Packers defeated the New York Giants 35-17. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins is claiming his $250,000 Rolls-Royce was stolen from a parking lot at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Jenkins reported the car missing on Wednesday. According to a statement he released on Twitter this week, the 32-year-old defender parked his Rolls-Royce Wraith at the airport before flying to West Palm Beach, Florida. Upon returning, his vehicle was not where he left it.

“I was told they have footage of my vehicle arriving but no footage of it leaving,” Jackson wrote on Twitter. Nothing makes sense!”

Jackson also said the staff at Hartsfield-Jackson “gave him the complete runaround.”

“The airport was in no way, shape or form empathetic, concerned or in shock that something like this could even happen,” he said.

Jenkins signed with the Titans this offseason after spending all of last season and the end of the 2019 season with the New Orleans Saints. The 2012 second-round pick started 13 games last season and recorded 55 tackles and three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

We’re wishing Jenkins luck in finding the people who took his car. However, we’re doubtful that the car itself can be located considering it has been missing for some time.

We’re also seriously questioning Jenkins; decision to park a car worth a quarter of a million dollars in the south economy lot at an airport.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.