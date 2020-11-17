The Tennessee Titans were abysmal on special teams last week against the Indianapolis Colts, so the expectation around the league was that changes would be made to Mike Vrabel’s roster. And yet, the team’s latest move is quite a shocker.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Titans announced that veteran punter Ryan Allen was released from the 53-man roster.

Allen did an admirable job filling in for Brett Kern back in Week 9, punting the ball eight times for an average of 50.5 yards per punt. That’s an extremely impressive number, especially when you consider the sample size.

Instead of letting Allen punt on Thursday night against the Colts, the Titans called up Trevor Daniel from the practice squad. That move immediately backfield, as Daniel had a 17-yard punt in the second half.

As you’d expect, the fan base in Tennessee is baffled by the front office’s decision to keep Daniel and let go of Allen.

“So we release the guy who had a great day in relief of Kern but keep the guy who shanked a punt and got one blocked (not necessarily his fault on the block). Who is actually making decisions for this team right now,” one Titans fan replied.

Titans release punter Ryan Allen Roster Moves 📰 » https://t.co/O2lDRZ2ph9 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 17, 2020

If the Titans’ struggles on special teams continue this weekend, the fan base’s complaints will be justified.

Tennessee will take on Baltimore this weekend in a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Round matchup.