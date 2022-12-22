Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Ruled Out For Saturday

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 07: A general view of the opening kickoff between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans during their game at LP Field on September 7, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Titans will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill this Saturday. He was just ruled out by head coach Mike Vrabel.

Tannehill suffered an ankle injury this past weekend against the Chargers. According to a report from ESPN, the veteran signal-caller is "very likely" to miss the rest of the season.

Despite getting hurt last week, Tannehill returned to the game. He had 165 passing yards with an interception in a 17-14 loss.

Since the Titans won't have Tannehill at their disposal this Saturday, rookie quarterback Malik Willis will start against the Texans.

Willis has appeared in seven games this season. He has completed just 44.7 percent of his pass attempts for 177 yards with an interception.

When the Titans and Texans met earlier this season, Derrick Henry had 219 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans will most likely lean on Henry once again this weekend. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.