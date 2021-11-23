Veteran WR Golden Tate Reportedly Signs With New NFL Team

Golden Tate has finally found a new home. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans are signing Tate to their practice squad.

Tate, a former second-round pick, spent the 2020 season with the New York Giants. He finished the year with 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns.

Overall, Tate has 695 career receptions for 8,278 yards and 46 touchdowns. The reality is he was successful on every team he played for in the NFL, especially the Detroit Lions.

With Julio Jones and Marcus Johnson banged up at the moment, the Titans needed another wide receiver. It’s unclear how much gas is left in the tank for Tate, but it doesn’t hurt to bring him in at this point in the season.

We’d imagine Tate is thrilled that he’s signing with the Titans. During a June appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, he admit that he would love to go to Tennessee.

“I would love to go back home to Tennessee,” Tate said. “Indy, over with Carson Wentz. Obviously, the L.A. Rams would be fantastic with Stafford. I had my best years with Stafford. I really like the entire NFC West to be honest.”

Tate could potentially make his debut with the Titans this Sunday against the New England Patriots.