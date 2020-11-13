On Thursday night, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Indianapolis Colts in a battle of divisional foes.

A major storyline heading into the game was whether or not Titans wide receiver Corey Davis would suit up. Earlier this week, Davis’ brother, Titus, passed away after his fight with cancer.

Titus was just 27 years old. The news obviously hit his younger brother hard, but Corey made it clear he wanted to suit up with his teammates.

Just days after losing his older brother, Corey Davis took to the field in a pivotal game. Before the game kicked off, cameras captured an emotional moment for the Titans wide receiver.

With his brother Titus in mind, Corey teared up on the sideline.

Corey Davis lost his brother yesterday who was battling cancer. Davis was emotional on the sidelines before coming out and starting for the @Titans tonight 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7Ibu4cQMNx — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 13, 2020

Titus, the all-time leading receiver in CMU history, was diagnosed with Renal Medullary Carcinoma, a rare and aggressive kidney cancer, earlier this year.

Davis racked up 3,700 receiving yards, the most in program history, and 37 touchdowns. He became the first player in FBS history with eight or more receiving touchdowns in four different seasons.

His younger brother, Corey, went on to become a star at Western Michigan. The younger Davis brother was selected with the No. 5 overall pick by the Titans in the 2017 draft.

Just days after losing his brother, Corey is leading the Titans in receiving tonight. He hauled in two receptions for 38 yards in the first half.