Video: Derrick Henry Destroys Josh Norman With Ridiculous Stiff-Arm

Titans bulldozer back Derrick Henry is back to doing Derrick Henry things. He absolutely destroyed Bills cornerback Josh Norman with a ridiculous stiff-arm tonight.

Tuesday Night Football is back for just the second time since 1946 – and NFL fans are eating it up. To make life better, football fans are being treated to an excellent game between two AFC contenders: the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

Both the Bills and Titans entered tonight’s game undefeated at a combined 7-0, thanks each team’s physicality on both sides of the ball. Of all the players on the field this evening, Henry may be the biggest and strongest. He certainly displayed that bruising strength late in the second quarter.

Henry bounced a run to the outside where he was soon greeted by Norman. The Titans running back proceeded to stiff-arm Norman into the air before the Bills cornerback landed a few yards away. Take a look at Henry’s ridiculous stiff-arm in the video below.

DERRICK HENRY JUST RAGDOLLED JOSH NORMAN 😳 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/OaVuWNiXKi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 14, 2020

This isn’t the first time Derrick Henry has chucked defensive backs off him. Henry made a fool out of Ravens safety Earl Thomas by stiff-arming him twice in the span of a single run during last season’s playoffs. It was much of the same from Henry Tuesday night.

The Titans have relied on Henry to carry them to wins these past two seasons. He’s certainly carried the load of the offense all while quarterback Ryan Tannehill continues to improve.

Tennessee currently leads the Buffalo Bills 14-10 late in the second quarter. You can catch the rest of Tuesday Night Football on CBS.