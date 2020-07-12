Video: Derrick Henry’s Offseason Workout Looks Absolutely Brutal

NFL players have not been able to meet with their teams in person this offseason, but that hasn’t stopped guys like Derrick Henry from putting the work in.

Henry is coming off a league rushing title and aiming for a long-term contract after being franchise-tagged. He’s got to keep himself in peak condition and continue to prove he’s one of the top running backs in the NFL.

That means pushing yourself to the limit, and Henry’s limit is a bit higher than most. Just look at the workouts he’s been doing, which he shared on social media.

Footwork, sprinting and heavy ball drills are one thing, but when you put them all together and include running up a large hill–well, that’s something totally different.

Derrick Henry working for another rushing title 👀 (via @KingHenry_2) pic.twitter.com/eAvHfvLwAJ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 11, 2020

Since taking over as the Titans’ featured back in 2018, Henry has rushed for 2,599 yards and 28 touchdowns in 31 games. He’s been every bit the workhorse he was as a Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama–and then some.

As it stands, Henry is guaranteed $10.2 million in salary this season thanks to the franchise tag. There’s still hope for a long-range pact to get done, but time is running out.

The deadline for franchise tag players to sign long-term deals is Wednesday.