Video: Mike Vrabel Reacts To AFC Championship Game Loss

Despite about as strong a first half as the team could have, the Tennessee Titans fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game today. After the game, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was understandably sad to see the season come to an end.

In an interview with CBS reporter Jay Feely after the game, Vrabel lamented seeing the season end the way it did. He praised his players for working hard in the game and all season, and credited them with helping him to grow as a person while referring to them as family.

“They’re family. They’ve become family. They’ve helped me get through a lot.”

The Titans went 9-7 in the regular season, clinching the playoffs in Week 17 by beating the Houston Texans. In the process, RB Derrick Henry won the NFL rushing title, leading the league in carries, yards and touchdowns.

They then went on the road and beat the No. 3 New England Patriots, followed by the No. 1 Baltimore Ravens. But the Titans also managed to do so while passing for under 100 yards in those two wins.

That wasn’t going to cut it against the high-octane Chiefs offense today. Kansas City overcame a 10-point deficit and took a big lead, forcing Titans QB Ryan Tannehill to pass more than he had up until that point.

The Titans head into the offseason with a lot of questions at quarterback, but perhaps with the confidence to build a team that can contend for the playoffs again in 2020.