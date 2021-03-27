Video Of Derrick Henry’s Crazy Workout Is Going Viral

At this point in his career, we’ve all seen the viral photo of former Alabama running back Derrick Henry dwarfing fellow Crimson Tide running back Mark Ingram.

Ingram himself isn’t a small person, weighing in at over 210 pounds and standing at just over 5-foot-9. Sure, he’s a little short by NFL standards, but is still larger than most people he comes into contact with in the real world.

However, he looked like a mere mortal standing next to the titanic Derrick Henry, who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs nearly 250 pounds. Over the last five years since he entered the NFL, Henry has proved that not many can stop him on the field.

That includes defensive linemen, who he is just as big as. The two-time NFL rushing leader is a mountain on the field, and his latest workout shows how he stays in such good shape.

A video posted to social media shows Henry doing push-ups – but not just any normal brand of push-ups. No, Henry had to up the degree of difficulty by putting his feet on a ball while his hands were on an elastic band.

But no, that wasn’t enough either. The Titans star also had a heavy chain around his neck for a little added difficulty.

Check it out.

Derrick Henry spent his morning doing the most insane push ups man has ever seen 😳 @SandersFit pic.twitter.com/xc8mj4JoaP — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) March 26, 2021

The 27-year-old running back is coming off of his second-straight season leading the league in rushing yards.

He went for over 2,000 yards during the 2020 season while racking up 17 rushing touchdowns.

He’s poised for another huge season in 2021.