Video Of Mike Vrabel Getting Trucked By A Ref Going Viral

Over the weekend, the Tennessee Titans continued their impressive run in the playoffs. After taking down the New England Patriots in Foxboro, the Titans were heavy underdogs during their Divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, the Titans leaned heavily on running back Derrick Henry once again and the former Alabama star delivered. Henry became the first running back in NFL history with at least 180 rushing yards in three straight games.

Henry racked up 195 yards on the ground as the Titans took down the AFC’s No. 1 seed by a final score of 28-12.

While the win is nice, it didn’t come without a little pain – for the head coach.

Mike Vrabel, a former NFL linebacker, was decked by an official during the game. Vrabel appeared to be on the field when he collided with a ref who sent the former NFL star flying.

Check it out.

Ouch.

It’s unclear which one of the two men apologized for the collision, but it appears Vrabel was the once left apologizing – even after getting decked.

Vrabel isn’t a small man and he’s accustomed to dishing out the hits. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound former linebacker made his share of hits during his 14-year career.

He’ll be ready this weekend when the Titans travel to Kansas City for a battle with the Chiefs.