Video Shows Derrick Henry’s Return To Titans Practice

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans made a roster move that had the NFL world buzzing.

Tennessee activated star running back Derrick Henry, which means his return to the field is near. After missing most of the season with a broken foot, Henry will be making his return for Tennessee’s playoff run.

There’s reportedly a chance he returns to the field this weekend for a contest against the Houston Texans. However, the team would clearly rather win without him, lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and give him an extra week to heal.

With that said, Henry was looking like his old self at practice on Wednesday afternoon. Video showed the star running back going through drills with the rest of the running back corps.

Asked about Henry and his potential return, head coach Mike Vrabel said what Henry can do at practice will determine when he gets back on the field.

“Just to see how he responds and ask him to start doing some of those things that he’s gonna need to do in a football game,” Vrabel said of Henry’s practice expectations, per Turron Davenport of ESPN. “No different than what we’ve done with any other guy that’s come back from the injured reserve.”

If Tennessee takes down Houston this weekend, the Titans will have the No. 1 seed and a bye. A fresh Titans team with Derrick Henry back on the field is a dangerous thing.