Video: Titans LB Rashaan Evans Ejected For Throwing Punch

Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans received an early exit from tonight’s Monday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos.

A penalty-marred first quarter for the Titans was capped off by Evans’ ejection for throwing a punch at Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt. Sometimes, infractions like this can be borderline, but Evans pretty much left no doubt here.

In the video below, you can see the third-year linebacker land a pretty clean right cross to the side of Butt’s head. If they were in the ring, this would be a clean shot.

Unfortunately, they’re on the football field, and you can’t do that. Evans will have to watch the rest of this game from the locker room as a result.

Unlike Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins, who was ejected on Sunday on a questionable decision, Evans got his money’s worth here.

He’s going to feel the aftereffects of this in his bank account later this week. Expect the league to levy a nice-sized fine on the Titans’ defender, and maybe a suspension as well.

Tennessee and Denver are now in the early second quarter on ESPN, with the Broncos leading 7-0.