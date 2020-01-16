Video: Titans RB Derrick Henry Appears To Be Ready For Sunday

Few running backs in the last few years have had as much of an impact in the playoffs as Derrick Henry has for the Titans. He runs with the speed of a much smaller man but hits the hole with the strength of someone much larger.

Heading into the biggest game of his NFL career – the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs – Henry is preparing like never before.

Video footage from a recent practice shows Henry practicing his stiff arm against a helmet on the stick. The former Alabama star is so strong that at the end of the video, he actually stiff arm’s the helmet clean off.

Derrick Henry just broke the helmet off the stick when he was doing this stuff arm, ball protection drill. #titans pic.twitter.com/MsJFMRpTq2 — Dianna (@diannaESPN) January 16, 2020

Henry’s stiff arm has allowed him to break off some huge runs in the playoffs so far.

Against the New England Patriots, he ran the ball 34 times for 182 yards in a 20-13 upset. He followed that up with an even more impressive performance against the No. 1 seeded Baltimore Ravens: 30 carries for 195 yards in a 28-12 win that was more lopsided than it looked.

Henry is coming off his best NFL season to date. He made his first Pro Bowl after leading the NFL with 303 carries for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns – all career highs.

He has almost single-handedly willed Tennessee to the AFC Championship Game, and practices like this make it easy to see how.

The Titans and the Chiefs will play for a spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. E.T. on CBS.