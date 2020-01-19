Video: Titans Run Awesome Play For A Big-Man TD vs. Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans are currently giving the Kansas City Chiefs all they can handle in this AFC Championship Game. After giving up a touchdown on the preceding drive, the Titans responded with a touchdown drive of their own, culminating in an awesome catch by one of the team’s biggest players.

At the 1-yard line, QB Ryan Tannehill dropped back for a pass. After picking up the blitz, backup OT Dennis Kelly got himself open to catch a wide open pass from Tannehill for the touchdown.

Kelly is 6-foot-8 and 312 pounds. That touchdown catch makes him the heaviest player in catch a touchdown in NFL postseason history.

What’s funny is that touchdown wasn’t even the first that Kelly has caught this year. Back in November he had a similar touchdown catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The play was executed in the exact same way.

But no lead is safe against these Kansas City Chiefs. The Houston Texans learned that the hard way.

The AFC Championship game is being played on CBS. Tennessee leads 17-14 in the middle of the second quarter.