Watch: AJ Brown’s Insane Touchdown Catch Is Going Viral

We’re very early in the Week 14 action but Tennessee Titans WR AJ Brown just had a touchdown grab that could go down as the play of the week – or the season.

In the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Titans had the ball at the Jaguars’ 37-yard line. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill took a flea flicker and saw Brown with half-a-step on a defender.

Tannehill launched the ball down the field over Brown’s shoulder, who extended just one hand out. AJ Brown caught the ball, toe-tapped his feet into the endzone and stayed upright for a Titans touchdown.

The Jaguars defender actually had Brown’s arm pinned a little. He could’ve gotten called for pass interference if Brown hadn’t come down with it.

See for yourself:

AJ Brown has been enjoying a tremendous second season with the Tennessee Titans. He was solid enough as a rookie, logging 52 receptions for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns.

Coming into today he had 44 receptions for 725 yards and another eight touchdowns. He now has nine scores on the season, tied for fifth in the NFL.

Not a bad start for a player drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Titans have an explosive wide receiver to pair with the reliable Corey Davis and all-world running back Derrick Henry.

Where does AJ Brown rank among the best wide receivers in the league right now?