Watch: Derrick Henry’s Latest Workout Video Going Viral

No running back in the NFL carries a workload like Derrick Henry. He has led the league in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns each of the last two seasons.

Fortunately, Henry trains for the responsibilities that come with being a bellcow back. Every so often, we get new video of the two-time Pro Bowler putting on a show in the weight room.

Now is one of those times. A new clip of Henry squatting a prodigious amount of weight is going viral, and it is impressive, to say the least.

I mean, just look at all those plates on each side, and how much the bar is bending. Ridiculous.

At 27 years old, Henry is entering his sixth NFL season and fourth as the Titans‘ main ball-carrier. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has left to become the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, but Henry is expected to be the focal point of Tennessee’s offense again this fall.

He appears to be built for the task.