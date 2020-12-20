Watch: Derrick Henry’s Crazy Stiff-Arm Is Going Viral

Another week, another crazy Derrick Henry highlight.

This week, Henry’s viral highlight comes in the form of a stiff-arm. The Tennessee Titans running back had one of the most-disrespectful stiff-arms of the season.

Henry absolutely bulldozed Lions defensive back Alex Myres, a 24-year-old cornerback out of Houston.

Check it out:

That’s just unfair.

Henry is having one of the best running back seasons in recent NFL history. He was at 1,532 yards and 14 touchdowns coming into today’s game.

The Titans don’t plan on letting up anytime soon, either.

From ESPN.com:

The quest for 2,000 rushing yards continues for Titans running back Derrick Henry, who has 1,532 yards with three games left. The Titans will try to take advantage of a Detroit run defense allowing 132.8 yards per game. They want to get Henry the football but will be cautious about running him too much. Keep an eye on how they manage his carries and how often he can break off longer runs.

So far, so good.

Tennessee is leading Detroit, 21-7, midway through the second quarter on Sunday afternoon. Henry has 12 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown. He’s on pace for another huge day, aiming toward the 2,000 yard mark for the season.