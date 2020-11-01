Watch: Titans WR Suffers Terrifying Hit Against The Bengals

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries suffered one of the scariest hits of the day earlier in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Humphries, 27, suffered a scary blow to the head after going for a pass over the middle. He was hit by a couple of defenders.

The Titans wide receiver was down on the field for a couple of minutes. Eventually, he was able to show some movement, but had to be carted off.

Adam Humphries suffered an injury here. Hope he's okay.pic.twitter.com/7IvkCaYS1q — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 1, 2020

Somehow, there was no penalty called on that hit, which left most of the NFL world puzzled.

“Hope Adam Humphries is okay… But the Titans are getting screwed here. No flag. No catch. Awful job by the officials,” one fan tweeted.

“Glad to see Adam Humphries up and moving as he was carted off. The referees have to throw a flag on that play though. It’s like they weren’t watching the play,” another fan added.

Humphries, a sixth-year wide receiver out of Clemson, has 22 catches for 219 yards on the season. He’s added two touchdowns.

Tennessee is currently trailing Cincinnati, 17-7, midway through the third quarter on Sunday afternoon. The game is being televised on CBS.