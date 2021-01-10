What NFL Fans Are Saying About Derrick Henry’s Performance

The Spun

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans caries the football against the defense of the Detroit Lions during the first quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

After rushing for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in the 2020 regular season, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has looked pretty pedestrian against the Baltimore Ravens today.

Henry is averaging 2.0 yards per carry through the first three quarters for only 29 yards. He has finished a game with such a low average on over five carries only three other times in his NFL career.

A big reason for that is a very stout Baltimore Ravens defense, which ranks eighth in rushing defense, but still allows an average of 4.6 yards per carry. Clearly Ravens DC Don “Wink” Martindale was ready for the All-Pro running back.

Fans and analysts on Twitter are naturally quite surprised to see Derrick Henry look so mortal after the month he had. Some are pointing out that Henry’s lack of versatility in the passing game is a liability.

But the Tennessee Titans didn’t get a top-five offense in the NFL just by running it down teams’ throats. QB Ryan Tannehill had 3,819 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, with two receivers who went over 900 receiving yards.

The Titans will need to start taking some chances with the ball through the air to keep Baltimore from stacking the box the rest of the way.

Baltimore leads Tennessee 17-13 in the fourth quarter.

Can Derrick Henry create a difference for Baltimore in the fourth quarter, or will he finish his terrific season on a sour note?


