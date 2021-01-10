What NFL Fans Are Saying About Derrick Henry’s Performance

After rushing for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in the 2020 regular season, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has looked pretty pedestrian against the Baltimore Ravens today.

Henry is averaging 2.0 yards per carry through the first three quarters for only 29 yards. He has finished a game with such a low average on over five carries only three other times in his NFL career.

A big reason for that is a very stout Baltimore Ravens defense, which ranks eighth in rushing defense, but still allows an average of 4.6 yards per carry. Clearly Ravens DC Don “Wink” Martindale was ready for the All-Pro running back.

Fans and analysts on Twitter are naturally quite surprised to see Derrick Henry look so mortal after the month he had. Some are pointing out that Henry’s lack of versatility in the passing game is a liability.

Because they are just stacking the box.. and Henry really doesn’t have an ability to catch the ball out of the backfield… — RFERG26 (Darius Slayton Stan) 💦💦 (@ReidFerg) January 10, 2021

See why the Titans dont have points? Its cause they rely way too much on this guy that Tannihil cant carry this team since Henry does that for him — Aidan (11-5) Todoroki Day!!! (@TheYoungfan0) January 10, 2021

No plan B for Titans… They forcing Henry and hope for best lol — darkoxxx15 (@dzaplatic) January 10, 2021

But the Tennessee Titans didn’t get a top-five offense in the NFL just by running it down teams’ throats. QB Ryan Tannehill had 3,819 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, with two receivers who went over 900 receiving yards.

The Titans will need to start taking some chances with the ball through the air to keep Baltimore from stacking the box the rest of the way.

Baltimore leads Tennessee 17-13 in the fourth quarter.

Can Derrick Henry create a difference for Baltimore in the fourth quarter, or will he finish his terrific season on a sour note?