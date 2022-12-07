What Ryan Tannehill Told A.J. Brown After Eagles' Blowout Win Over Titans

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs onto the field against the New York Jets during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Jets defeated the Eagles 24-21. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A.J. Brown was Ryan Tannehill's favorite target for multiple seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

However, Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason, and Tannehill had the unfortunate experience of seeing what it's like to go against the star wide receiver last week.

Brown caught eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 35-10 win over Tennessee. So far, Brown has 61 receptions for 950 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games with Philly.

NFL cameras captured Tannehill and Brown reuniting briefly after the game, and the Titans' quarterback playfully chided his ex-mate for ruining his afternoon.

"Why'd you have to do it like that?" Tannehill asked. "You didn't have to do all that."

The Titans are 7-5, in first place in the AFC South and on their way to another playoff appearance. Still, it has to sting Tannehill to not have Brown by his side anymore.

Rookie Treylon Burks (25 receptions, 359 yards) has showed flashes, and he caught his first career touchdown against Philadelphia in spectacular fashion, but he, Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and others have not been able to duplicate Brown's impact.

Topping it off, the man who authorized trading Brown, general manager Jon Robinson, was surprisingly fired on Tuesday despite having several more years on his current contract.