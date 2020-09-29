What The Titans Have Reportedly Been Told About Sunday’s Game

The Tennessee Titans have had to shut operations down until at least Saturday after eight members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. But there’s still a chance the team plays this Sunday.

Tennessee is coming off a thrilling 31-30 victory over the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday. Just two days later, eight members of the organization – including three players and five personnel people – have tested positive for COVID-19. The Titans have shut down operations as a result.

Now, the Titans’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday appears to be in jeopardy. But the organization isn’t ruling out playing – even if they can’t get any work in until Saturday.

Tennessee coaches have told players to be prepared to play Sunday, even if they’re unable to get back to work until just a day before. It looks like the Titans may indeed play the Steelers this weekend, according to the coaches.

#Titans coaches have told players if they have to go without any work until Saturday, have a walkthrough then and play the #Steelers Sunday then that's what they'll have to do. No excuses. https://t.co/itr0rxkNWs — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 29, 2020

We’ve come to expect nothing less from Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. The Tennessee head coach is a football guy, through and through.

But the NFL may have other plans. There’s no point in risking a COVID-19 outbreak. Tennessee, meanwhile, will have to conduct thorough COVID-19 testing and contact tracing to rule out any possible risk.

Tennessee has plenty of work to do if the Titans hope to play their scheduled game against the Steelers this Sunday. For now, they’re planning on playing football this weekend.