WR Josh Reynolds Has Reportedly Been Claimed Off Waivers

Just one day after he was released by the Tennessee Titans, wide receiver Josh Reynolds has reportedly been claimed off waivers.

The Detroit Lions, who have the league’s top waiver priority, have claimed Reynolds, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Reynolds had signed with the Titans during the offseason after spending his first four years with the Los Angeles Rams.

He didn’t get much of a chance to showcase his talents with Tennessee, catching only 10 passes for 90 yards in five games. However, Reynolds should have plenty of opportunity to play in Motown, as the Lions might have the NFL’s weakest wide receiving corps.

Additionally, he has worked plenty with Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, who had been Reynolds’ QB in Los Angeles.

Reynolds’ best professional season came in 2020, when he started 13 games for the Rams and caught 52 passes for 618 yards and two touchdowns.

It won’t be easy for the 26-year-old to go from one of the league’s best teams to its worst, but hopefully Reynolds takes advantage of the additional targets with the Lions and sets himself up to do well in free agency in 2022.