AFC Team 'Expected' To Pursue Tom Brady This Offseason

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady must decide on his future after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got eliminated Monday night.

If he fends off retirement one more year, the quarterback could leave Tampa Bay as a free agent. One team looms large as a potential suitor.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Las Vegas Raiders expect to "explore the Tom Brady option" as they consider their quarterback options this offseason.

The Raiders will presumably start the season with a signal-caller other than Derek Carr for the first time in a decade. They benched the longtime starter for the final two games, and Carr posted a goodbye letter to Raiders fans on Instagram after the season concluded.

New England Patriots connections make Brady an interesting option for the Raiders. The seven-time Super Bowl champion could reunite with former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who wrapped up a rocky first season as Las Vegas' head coach.

Dave Ziegler also spent eight years in New England's player personnel department before becoming the Raiders' general manager last year.

The Raiders would provide Brady with several elite offensive playmakers in Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, and Darren Waller. He'd also offer instant relevancy to an organization that hasn't won a playoff game in 20 years.

Anderson's colleague, Jonathan Jones, wrote Sunday that the Raiders will be "very aggressive" in pursuing Brady.

However, some may wonder if Brady represents an upgrade over Carr in his age-46 season. He averaged a career-low 9.6 yards per completion in his 23rd NFL season before going 35-of-66 for 351 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick in Monday night's 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

After announcing his retirement on Feb. 1 last year, only to reverse course in March, Brady suggested he'll take his time to decide this offseason.