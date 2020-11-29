1 CFB Team Understands What Broncos Are Going Through

The Denver Broncos are starting practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback today after their QB room was wiped out.

Denver backup Jeff Driskel testes positive for COVID-19. The team’s other three quarterbacks all had close contact with Driskel without wearing masks, so they have to be sidelined as well.

That’s why the Broncos are in the precarious position they are in right now, getting ready to start a former college quarterback-turned wide receiver against the New Orleans Saints, one of the best teams in the league. It’s a situation we’ve never seen before at the NFL level.

However, as Alex Kirshner of Split Zone Duo points out, this has happened before at the Power 5 level in college. Back in 2012, injuries, not a global pandemic, decimated the quarterback room at Maryland.

With no other players left at the position, the Terrapins were forced to start freshman linebacker Shawn Petty, a former high school quarterback, at QB for four games. Maryland lost all four contests, though Petty did manage to throw six touchdowns and only two interceptions.

People are confused about how the Broncos are going to play a game without any rostered QBs. Maryland fans who watched a freshman linebacker start at QB for an entire quarter of a season because Randy Edsall didn't sign enough actual QBs: pic.twitter.com/AUzP6MpHNy — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 28, 2020

We’d like to wish Hinton the best of luck this afternoon against New Orleans. He is certainly going to need it.

If you’re planning on tuning in to this weird moment in league history, kickoff for Broncos-Saints is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.