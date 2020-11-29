The Spun

1 CFB Team Understands What Broncos Are Going Through

A general view of Maryland's football stadium.COLLEGE PARK, MD - SEPTEMBER 17: General view of the Maryland Terrapins and West Virginia Mountaineers game at Byrd Stadium on September 17, 2011 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos are starting practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback today after their QB room was wiped out.

Denver backup Jeff Driskel testes positive for COVID-19. The team’s other three quarterbacks all had close contact with Driskel without wearing masks, so they have to be sidelined as well.

That’s why the Broncos are in the precarious position they are in right now, getting ready to start a former college quarterback-turned wide receiver against the New Orleans Saints, one of the best teams in the league. It’s a situation we’ve never seen before at the NFL level.

However, as Alex Kirshner of Split Zone Duo points out, this has happened before at the Power 5 level in college. Back in 2012, injuries, not a global pandemic, decimated the quarterback room at Maryland.

With no other players left at the position, the Terrapins were forced to start freshman linebacker Shawn Petty, a former high school quarterback, at QB for four games. Maryland lost all four contests, though Petty did manage to throw six touchdowns and only two interceptions.

We’d like to wish Hinton the best of luck this afternoon against New Orleans. He is certainly going to need it.

If you’re planning on tuning in to this weird moment in league history, kickoff for Broncos-Saints is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.


