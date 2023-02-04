Look: 1 NFL Fan Base Is Furious With Sean Payton

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It didn't take long for Sean Payton to ruffle some feathers as the head coach of the Broncos.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Vikings have not been given permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. He's their top target for the job.

While the Broncos are blocking Evero from speaking to the Vikings, they're interviewing external candidates for their defensive coordinator position.

As Breer pointed out, this move from Payton and the Broncos is "a little uneven."

With that said, Vikings fans are calling out Payton for being unfair to Evero and their team.

"Sean Payton is the absolute worst," a Vikings fan said.

"Of course Payton blocking the Vikings" a second Minnesota fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "Sean Payton being a giant pain in the ass for the Vikings? Gee, I don't know...seems pretty in character to me?"

If the Vikings can't get Evero, Breer said they'll turn their attention over to former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are in the process of figuring out whether or not they want to retain Evero.